Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,557 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 973,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $220,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXR traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $194.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average is $196.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.04 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $2,094,573. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

