Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,363 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.8% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,140,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,638,000 after purchasing an additional 901,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 71.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,702,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 709,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.32 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

