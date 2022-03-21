Royal Bank of Canada Raises Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Price Target to €20.50

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.