Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.88% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

