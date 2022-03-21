Royal Bank of Canada Increases NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$15.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $11.34 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.