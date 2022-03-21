Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$42.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NBLY stock traded up C$0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,709. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$20.50 and a 52 week high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

