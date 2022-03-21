Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,287 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH opened at $23.20 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

