Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Yum China were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

