Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 199,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

BBY opened at $101.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.