Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock opened at $478.02 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.34 and a 12-month high of $482.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.58. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

