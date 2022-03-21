Rory B. Riggs Sells 39,867 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $38.96. 1,780,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,887. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,422,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,075,000 after purchasing an additional 80,521 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

