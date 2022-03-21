Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.57) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

