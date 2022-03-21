Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Sells 99,007 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($123,597.82).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Warren East acquired 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £23,485.30 ($30,540.05).
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($30,583.33).
RR opened at GBX 93.18 ($1.21) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.76.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
