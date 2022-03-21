Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Sells 99,007 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($123,597.82).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Warren East acquired 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £23,485.30 ($30,540.05).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($30,583.33).

RR opened at GBX 93.18 ($1.21) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.76.

RR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.