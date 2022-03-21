Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.80. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 6,861 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 134,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

