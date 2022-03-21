RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:RLX opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $20.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,159,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

