Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 108,626.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 45.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.