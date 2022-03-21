Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 226,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,503. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

