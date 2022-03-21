Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $5,293.35 and $6.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.24 or 0.06899943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.76 or 0.99766200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040732 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.