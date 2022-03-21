REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE REX opened at $101.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $140,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $554,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

