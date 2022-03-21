REX American Resources (REX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE REX opened at $101.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $602.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43.
In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $140,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $554,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
