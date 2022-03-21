Reviewing Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) and Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) and Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Boeing alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Boeing and Zanite Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 6 13 0 2.68 Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $261.89, indicating a potential upside of 35.81%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Zanite Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -6.75% N/A -3.80% Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16%

Volatility and Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boeing and Zanite Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $62.29 billion 1.83 -$4.20 billion ($7.13) -27.04 Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Zanite Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Summary

Boeing beats Zanite Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.