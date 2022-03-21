Reviewing Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) & The Competition

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Keurig Dr Pepper to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 124.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $12.68 billion $2.15 billion 25.21 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -23.00

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 16.92% 9.35% 4.53% Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 3 0 2.43 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors 275 1273 1446 32 2.41

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.94%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 107.23%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including owned brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

