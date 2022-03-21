Reviewing agilon health (AGL) and The Competition

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare agilon health to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for agilon health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 11 0 3.00 agilon health Competitors 117 470 613 20 2.44

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.15%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.72%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.17% -17.01% -9.42% agilon health Competitors -36.06% -28.56% -13.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.83 billion -$406.49 million -21.96 agilon health Competitors $1.89 billion $92.53 million 14.28

agilon health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than agilon health. agilon health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

agilon health beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

