Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,992 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

