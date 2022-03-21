Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 56,724 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,724 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $140.51 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

