Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

A opened at $139.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.