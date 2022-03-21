Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.17. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.