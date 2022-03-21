Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 13,101 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Selective Insurance Group worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,077.2% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

