Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$74.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.67 on Wednesday, reaching C$73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 660,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.686 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

