Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 714,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,112. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

