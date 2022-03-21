Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,932,484 shares.The stock last traded at $60.73 and had previously closed at $60.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 740,630 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,661,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

