Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,561 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

