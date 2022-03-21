Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $2,943,675.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $685.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $689.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

