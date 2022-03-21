Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $67.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

