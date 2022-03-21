Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

