Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Recro Pharma ( NASDAQ:REPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,685 shares of company stock worth $3,026. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 42.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 488,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

