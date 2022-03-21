Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Linamar (LNR)

Linamar (TSE: LNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$90.00.

3/10/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00.

3/7/2022 – Linamar was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$97.00.

2/7/2022 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$58.79 on Monday. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$48.99 and a 52-week high of C$84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,426.36.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

