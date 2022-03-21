Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Linamar (LNR)

Linamar (TSE: LNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/10/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$90.00.
- 3/10/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Linamar was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$97.00.
- 2/7/2022 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LNR stock opened at C$58.79 on Monday. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$48.99 and a 52-week high of C$84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.
In related news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,426.36.
