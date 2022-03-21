Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ensign Energy Services (ESI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI):

3/14/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.

3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was given a new C$2.20 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

3/2/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm has a market cap of C$485.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.14.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

