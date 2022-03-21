Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ensign Energy Services (ESI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI):
- 3/14/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75.
- 3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.
- 3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Ensign Energy Services was given a new C$2.20 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.25.
- 3/2/2022 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The firm has a market cap of C$485.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.14.
In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.
