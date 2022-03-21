Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gray Television (GTN)

Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2022 – Gray Television was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

3/7/2022 – Gray Television had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Gray Television had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $28.00.

2/28/2022 – Gray Television had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Gray Television Inc alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 112,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.