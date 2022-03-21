Raymond James Upgrades Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.
IAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS
– Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $124,000.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
IAS opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS
– Get Rating
) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $14,021,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 36.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 398,419 shares in the last quarter.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.