Raymond James Upgrades Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

