Raymond James Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.