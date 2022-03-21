Raymond James Analysts Give Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) a C$3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.32.

Shares of XBC opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.48. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

