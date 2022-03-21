Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $7,516,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 78.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $19,947,000.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $107.20 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,106,384. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

