Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.23. 334,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,208. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
