QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,817,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

