Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

NYSE ECL opened at $171.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.73 and its 200 day moving average is $211.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 49,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

