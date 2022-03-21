PutinCoin (PUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.00

PutinCoin (PUT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 79.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $876,425.02 and approximately $76.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,025.61 or 1.00162154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022919 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002081 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

