Public Index Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.76 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.36 or 0.06948880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,285.67 or 1.00123409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00040287 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

