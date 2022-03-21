Project TXA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $175,454.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Project TXA has a market cap of $4.96 million and $175,454.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00004700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.02 or 0.07038936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.56 or 1.00389711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

