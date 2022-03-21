Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.17. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

