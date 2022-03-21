Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) to report $25.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.25 on Monday. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 24,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

